Brown, MacKenzie and Mbuyi Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Bulldogs' Cole Brown Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

New Jersey Devils prospect Cole Brown of the Brantford Bulldogs is the OHL Player of the Week, recording seven points (5-2--7) in a pair of Bulldogs victories.

Brown got in on the scoring fun Friday night at home to the Niagara IceDogs, joining teammates Nick Lardis and Marek Vanacker with hat-tricks in a lopsided 10-1 win at the Civic Centre. Brown stretched his point streak to eight games in St. Catharines on Sunday, recording two goals and an assist for first star honours in a 5-4 win.

A 19-year-old from Aurora, Ont., Brown has 26 goals, 30 assists and 56 points over 53 games in his fourth season with the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-3, 189Ib. right-wing has produced career totals that include 68 goals, 90 assists and 158 points over 227 career regular season games, having the opportunity to hoist the J. Ross Robertson Cup as an OHL champion in 2022. Brown was New Jersey's sixth round (164th overall) pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Bulldogs originally selected him in the third round (43rd overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Saginaw Spirit teammates Igor Chernyshov and Michael Misa were both dialled in. The former recorded nine points (3-6--9) over three outings while Misa made Spirit history, finishing with six goals and an assist last week to set a new club single-season goal-scoring mark.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Cole Brown (Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

67's' Collin MacKenzie Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Collin MacKenzie of the Ottawa 67's is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-1 with a 2.00 goals-against average, a .941 save percentage and one shutout.

MacKenzie helped the 67's in their playoff push, stopping a combined 64-of-65 shots in back-to-back wins over the Peterborough Petes. The overage goaltender logged his first shutout of the season on Wednesday, making 29 saves as Ottawa beat Peterborough 3-0. He was excellent on the road at the PMC on Friday, stopping 35-of-36 in a 4-1 win. MacKenzie took to the crease on Sunday, making 31 saves as Ottawa came up short against the Kitchener Rangers.

A 20-year-old from Elora, Ont., MacKenzie is 8-17-1-2 with a 3.76 goals-against average and .883 save percentage in his fourth season with the 67's. The former eighth round (160th overall) pick by the Barber Poles in 2020 is a career 47-30-6-3 with a 2.98 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and three shutouts over 98 career regular season games.

Also considered for the award this week, Brantford's Ryerson Leenders went 2-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .924 save percentage while Andrew Oke of the Saginaw Spirit had a perfect 3-0 showing with a 2.99 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Collin MacKenzie (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Attack's Pierce Mbuyi Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Owen Sound Attack forward Pierce Mbuyi is the OHL Rookie of the Week having recorded seven points (3-4--7) over two contests.

Mbuyi potted his third hat-trick in an eight-game span on Friday as the Attack defeated the Erie Otters 8-5, a game that saw Mbuyi tack on two assists for a five-point outing. He pitched in with two more helpers on Saturday as Owen Sound fell 4-3 to the Otters in overtime.

A 16-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., Mbuyi leads OHL rookies with 23 goals, adding 17 assists for 40 points through 48 games. He also leads the league's rookies with 131 shots on goal. The Attack selected Mbuyi with their first round (7th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

