Spitfires Beat Attack 4-1

February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Attack were in town for a family day Monday game at the WFCU Centre. It was the final meeting between the two clubs and the Spitfires were looking to sweep the season series already up 3-0. The last time these two teams met was back in November, both teams look quite different since then and the trade deadline which passed in January. The Spitfires were able to fend off the Attack and won 4-1.

In the first period, the Spitfires struck quickly. Just over a minute in, Davis shot the puck on goal and the rebound bounced to Eichler and he made a terrific pass to Lemieux in front and he had an empty cage to put the puck in. The Spitfires led 1-0 on the scoreboard and 16-7 in shots after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Spitfires would have a few powerplay opportunities but could not convert. After one expired, they were able to gather momentum and score the games next goal. Protas got the puck to Cristoforo and he walked down the middle of the slot before feeding Morneau back-door for a beautiful goal. Late in the frame, the Attack would score and narrow the score to 2-1.

In the third period, the Spitfires would have a late penalty to kill off; which they successfully did. Late in the frame, Liam Greentree would block a shot and go in on a breakaway and seal the deal with an insurance goal going 5-hole on George. With just 25 seconds left, Ilya Protas would slide one into the empty net and the Spitfires skated to a 4-1 win.

The Spitfires are back in action with a 3 game in 3-day stint next weekend. The action gets underway in Sarnia on Friday night at 7pm. Followed by a Saturday evening the Spitfires visit Flint and on Sunday afternoon the Spitfires will host the Saginaw Spirit.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.