Game Preview: Spirit at Sarnia Sting

February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Sarnia, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (30-21-1-1) visit the Sarnia Sting (18-24-4-7) on Monday, February 17th at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 2:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Saturday, February 15th where they defeated the Sudbury Wolves 8-3. Michael Misa netted a hat-trick and Igor Chernyshov scored a goal and picked up four assists.

Sarnia last played on Saturday, February 15th where they fell to the Soo Greyhounds 3-1. Alessandro Di Iorio scored the lone goal for the Sting.

This Season:

Saginaw and Sarnia have faced off five times so far this season with the Spirit coming out on top in four of the five games. The first matchup of the season came on September 28th where the Spirit won 6-1. Kaeden Johnston scored the lone goal for Sarnia and Michael Misa buried two of Saginaw's six goals. The two teams met again on October 4th with this matchup being decided by a shootout. Zayne Parekh picked up three assists and scored the game winning goal in the shootout, giving the Spirit a 5-4 win. November 16th was the next time these two teams faced off with Saginaw winning 9-3. Joey Willis had a four-point night including a hat-trick for the Spirit while Mitch Young tallied a goal and an assist for the Sting. The fourth matchup of the season was held on December 1st which the Spirit won 4-1. Saginaw had four different players score a goal while Beckham Edwards scored the only Sting goal. December 28th was the last time these teams faced off and saw Sarnia take their first win of the season series by a score of 4-3. Jacob Cloutier scored two goals despite the loss and Ryan Brown scored the game-winner for the Sting.

Players to Watch:

After a record-breaking performance on Saturday, Michael Misa will look to add to his already historic numbers. In 50 games this season, Misa has totaled 50 goals and 56 assists for a CHL-leading 106 points. He continues a 19-game point streak (20G-25A-45P) into Monday's contest. Igor Chernyshov has recorded a point in seven of the eight games he has played in this season. Since his debut, Chernyshov has 23 points (11G-12A). Jacob Cloutier is coming off another multi-goal performance on Saturday. Cloutier (42P) sits behind only his teammate Carson Harmer (43P) in the rookie scoring race as of Monday, with the pair combining for 85 points this season.

Zach Filak is currently leading the Sting in points with 37. In 53 games played Filak has 11 goals and 26 assists. Rookie Beckham Edwards has played well against the Spirit this season. In five games against Saginaw Edwards has recorded four goals and one assist. Tyson Doucette is tied for the team lead in goals with 18 on the season. Doucette has tallied 32 points on the year with his 18 goals and 14 assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Sarnia's NHL Drafted Players:

Lukas Fischer (STL)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.