Attack & Bruce Power Announce 2025 Indigenous Youth Sport Bursary Award Winners

February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack and our great partners at Bruce Power are proud to announce our 2025 Indigenous Youth Sports Bursary Awards Winners.

Each year, Indigenous community members living in the Traditional Territories shared by Bruce Power are offered the chance to nominate youth for four bursaries of $750.00 each. In order to be considered for the bursaries, youth must demonstrate excellence in sport and community volunteerism while maintaining strong grades in school.

This year we four impressive candidates, each of whom has shown a dedication to their studies and provided valuable contributions to their community. This past Saturday night the Attack and Bruce Power honoured these four individuals before the game and presented them with their bursaries.

Addyson Russell-Taylor

Addyson is a member of Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation received multiple nominations. She attends OSDSS, where she plays on the Girls Rugby team and sits on OSDSS Student Council, while achieving grades in the 90's. She volunteered for various fundraisers and the Saugeen Ojibway Nation summer STEM camps.

Kayani Babani

Kayani moved from Toronto to his home community of Saugeen First Nation a couple of years ago. He plays hockey for Saugeen Shores House League U15, participates in the annual Little NHL provincial hockey tournament and enjoys playing basketball. He spends his spare time at the Saugeen First Nation Library, participating in various programming, including grocery shopping for community Elders.

Elias John

Elias a member of Saugeen First Nation attending St. Mary's High School is ahead of credits for his grade level and has played for the school football team for the past 2 years. He also plays in a local hockey league. Elias was selected as a youth Head Dancer at the Saugeen Pow Wow 2 summers ago and now teaches young boys how to dance. He has also been involved in fundraising efforts for community programs.

Jorja Kimmett

Jorja is a member of Chippewas of Nawash unceded First Nation received multiple nominations. She is involved in ballet and weightlifting, while maintaining an A average in school. She volunteers at the local Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization every week and has volunteered at Black Oak Savannah Ecology Centre in Alderville First Nation.

The Owen Sound Attack congratulate all four of the Bursary recipients on their fantastic years, their dedication to themselves, sport, learning, and the community. We would also like to acknowledge and thank those that nominated all of these outstanding youth, recognizing their contributions.

Thank you as well to our partners at Bruce Power for their continued support of the Indigenous Youth Sports Bursary awards, and for their empowerment of the community at large.

