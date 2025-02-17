Rangers Look to Ride Momentum into Family Day Matchup with Petes

Peterborough, ON  - The Rangers dominated the 67's on Sunday afternoon, securing a decisive 5-1 victory. They now set their sights on wrapping up their road trip with a Family Day showdown against the Peterborough Petes. Puck drop is set for 2:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.



TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener) 

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 471 (Ontario) 

Video Stream:  OHL Live on CHL TV 

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener 

Live Stats 

Live Tweets 



HEAD-TO-HEAD 

Last Meeting:  

The Rangers aim to sweep the season series against the Petes after securing a 4-1 victory in their first matchup on November 15. In that game, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights), Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Adrian Misaljevic, and Cameron Mercer found the back of the net for Kitchener. Assists came from Misaljevic, Luca Romano (2), Tanner Lam, Carson Campbell, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Cameron Reid.

Peterborough's lone goal was scored by Ryder McIntyre, with assists from Caden Taylor and Adam Levac.

Over the Years: 

Monday's game will be the seventh meeting between the two clubs over the past five seasons and their showdown of the year. The Rangers have had the upper hand in the series, posting a 4-2-0-0 record, including a 2-1-0-0 mark on the road in Peterborough.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (38-12-4-1) 

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL 

The Rangers faced off against the 67's on Sunday afternoon, securing a dominant 5-1 victory. Jack LaBrash, Luca Romano, Cameron Reid, Adrian Misaljevic, and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) each found the back of the net for Kitchener. Assists were recorded by Carson Campbell (2), Andrew Vermeulen, Adrian Misaljevic, Tanner Lam (2), Jack Pridham, Trent Swick, Cameron Reid, and Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche).

Kitchener boasts the league's second-best penalty kill, shutting down opponents at an 84.6% rate overall while ranking third on the road at 86%. On the power play, the Rangers sit 12th in the league, converting at a 21.6% clip, and rank 14th on the road at 20.2%.

Rangers to Watch 

Chris Grisolia has been a steady force for the Kitchener Rangers this season. In 49 games, Grisolia has accumulated 18 points, including 10 goals and 8 assists. His disciplined play has been evident with just 24 penalty minutes in the season. A strong presence on both ends of the ice, Grisolia has also put up 100 shots on goal. Grisolia continues to contribute in all situations, and his consistent performance will be crucial for the Rangers as they take on the Petes.

Max Dirracolo has been a reliable and physical presence on the blue line for the Kitchener Rangers this season, making every time he steps on the ice count. Using his size to his advantage, Dirracolo makes it difficult for opposing forwards, staying back to protect their zone. In 52 games, Dirracolo has contributed 8 points with 3 goals and 5 assists. Dirracolo's 51 shots on goal demonstrate that he's willing to jump into the offensive play when the opportunity arises. Dirracolo will play a key role in stabilizing the Rangers' defensive unit at the PMC tonight.

Trent Swick has been a key offensive force for the Rangers, tallying 26 goals and 27 assists for 53 points in 50 games. On Sunday, he extended his point streak to three games with an assist, bringing his total to three goals and one assist over that stretch. Swick has been a consistent scoring threat all season and made an impact in the first meeting between these two teams, finding the back of the net. His ability to generate offence and capitalize on key opportunities continues to be a major asset for Kitchener.

SCOUTING THE PETES (15-32-2-5) 

10th in the Eastern Conference, 20th in the OHL 

The Petes are heading into their final stretch of games with hopes of clinching a playoff spot. Over their last 10 games, Peterborough has posted a 4-6-0-0 record, earning wins over the Generals, Steelheads, and Sting, and most recently, defeating the Frontenacs 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night. Aiden Young scored twice, with Blake Gowan recording an assist.

On the power play, the Petes rank 19th in the league at 14.0%, maintaining the same position on home ice with a 13.8% conversion rate. Their penalty kill sits 13th overall at 77.5%, and at home, they remain in 13th place at 76.7%.



Petes to Watch:  

Overage forward Jonathan Melee leads the Peterborough Petes with 18 goals and 10 assists for 28 points in 48 games. Over his last 10 games, he has five goals and four assists, continuing his consistent offensive production. This season, Melee has contributed four power-play goals and four game-opening goals, highlighting his ability to make an early impact. Against the Kitchener Rangers, he has played five games, recording two assists, both during the 2022-23 season. His leadership and scoring ability remain key assets for the Petes.

Martin Matejicek leads the Peterborough Petes' blueline with 8 goals and 13 assists for 21 points this season. The Czech-born defenceman represented his country at the World Junior Championship, appearing in three games for Team Czechia. Offensively, Matejicek has contributed on special teams with one power-play goal and three power-play assists. Against the Kitchener Rangers, Matejicek has faced them eight times- seven while with the Owen Sound Attack- but has yet to record a point. Known for his steady defensive play and puck-moving ability, he remains a key presence on the Petes' back end.

Brady Stonehouse, an Edmonton Oilers prospect and recent addition from the Ottawa 67's, has posted 10 goals and 7 assists for 17 points in 34 games this season. After going undrafted, he earned an entry-level contract with the Oilers on October 5, 2023, showcasing his determination and pro-level potential. A key presence on special teams, Stonehouse has tallied three power-play goals and four power-play assists. His high-energy playstyle, combined with his ability to generate offence and pressure opponents, makes him a valuable asset to the Petes' forward group.

BROADCAST COVERAGE  

Monday's game against the Peterborough Petes will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 471 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Monday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL. 



UP NEXT:

The Rangers return home on Friday night to host the Barrie Colts, with the puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. They'll then hit the road on Sunday for a matchup against the London Knights at Canada Life Place, where the action gets underway at 6:00 p.m.

