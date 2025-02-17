Game Day, Game 53, Firebirds at Knights - 2 p.m.

February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 53 - Firebirds at Knightss

Canada Life Place

London, Ontario

2:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Alex Kostov and Evan Konyen both scored but the Firebirds allowed a third period goal and were beaten by the Sudbury Wolves, 3-2 on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Day made 26 saves on 29 shots and Blake Smith had two assists in the losing effort for Flint.

LOCKED AND LOADED: Alex Kostov scored a shorthanded, breakaway goal in the first period on Friday night, giving him goals in four of his last five games. Kostov is up to 12 goals and 23 assists on the season. He did not score his first goal of the season until November 29, the 25th game of the season. In the 28 games since, Kostov has 12 goals and 14 assists, the third-most points on the Firebirds during that stretch.

WE'LL MAKE THIS UP AT A LATER DATE: The Firebirds were set to host the Guelph Storm on Saturday night in Flint but the game was postponed due to a winter storm and unsafe travel conditions for Guelph. The Birds will now host the Storm on Tuesday, March 18. It's the second time this season that the Firebirds have had a game postponed and rescheduled due to weather. Flint was originally supposed to play the Erie Otters in Erie on November 30. That game was postponed and rescheduled for Monday, February 24.

CREAM OF THE CROP: The Knights enter Monday afternoon's game with the league's best record. London is one of three teams who has clinched a playoff spot and became the first team to do so when they clinched on February 4. The Knights lead the league in goals per game (4.73), goals allowed per game (2.63) and penalty kill percentage (85%). This is the final meeting of the season between the Firebirds and the Knights. Flint won on September 27 in London, 7-4, but has dropped each of the last two games between the two teams in Flint. London has only lost four games at home.

ODDS AND ENDS: Kaden Pitre has points in four consecutive games. He has a goal and seven assists during that streak...Blake Smith had two assists on Friday night and now has 18 assists in 50 games played this season. Prior to this season, Smith had 19 assists in 180 career OHL games...Evan Konyen has goals in four of his last five games.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds head back home for a pair of home games this weekend. First, the North Bay Battalion are in town on Friday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.