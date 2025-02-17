Game Day - February 17 - GUE vs. SBY

February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's the annual Family Day and Kids Takeover game at the Sleeman Centre as the Sudbury Wolves come town.

Once the game ends, more fun begins as fans with tickets are welcome on the ice for a Skate with the Storm. Only fans with skates will be allowed on the ice. Helmets are not required but strongly encouraged. Only fans with skates will be allowed on the ice. Helmets are not required but strongly encouraged. Fans attending Skate by the Storm can check their gear upon entry at gate 6. We ask all those attending to keep their bags and gear to one side of the hallway during the annual skate as we expect great crowds and want to ensure smooth and safe hallway access.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Wil McFadden

Has 19 points (4 goals, 15 assists) in 46 games this season

Hss 3 points in his last 2 games

Who to Watch - Sudbury Wolves

Chase Coughlan

Has 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sudbury 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sudbury 2-0-0-0 Guelph 0-2-0-0

Last 5 Years Sudbury 5-1-1-0 Guelph 2-5-0-0

Last 5 Years SBY vs. GUE @ Guelph Sudbury 2-0-1-0 Guelph 1-2-0-0

Last 5 Years SBY vs. GUE @ Sudbury Sudbury 3-1-0-0 Guelph 1-3-0-0

