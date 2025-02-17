Game Day - February 17 - GUE vs. SBY
February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
It's the annual Family Day and Kids Takeover game at the Sleeman Centre as the Sudbury Wolves come town.
Once the game ends, more fun begins as fans with tickets are welcome on the ice for a Skate with the Storm. Only fans with skates will be allowed on the ice. Helmets are not required but strongly encouraged. Only fans with skates will be allowed on the ice. Helmets are not required but strongly encouraged. Fans attending Skate by the Storm can check their gear upon entry at gate 6. We ask all those attending to keep their bags and gear to one side of the hallway during the annual skate as we expect great crowds and want to ensure smooth and safe hallway access.
To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Wil McFadden
Has 19 points (4 goals, 15 assists) in 46 games this season
Hss 3 points in his last 2 games
Who to Watch - Sudbury Wolves
Chase Coughlan
Has 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sudbury 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sudbury 2-0-0-0 Guelph 0-2-0-0
Last 5 Years Sudbury 5-1-1-0 Guelph 2-5-0-0
Last 5 Years SBY vs. GUE @ Guelph Sudbury 2-0-1-0 Guelph 1-2-0-0
Last 5 Years SBY vs. GUE @ Sudbury Sudbury 3-1-0-0 Guelph 1-3-0-0
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
