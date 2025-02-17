Erliden Stops 44 of 46 as Otters Fall in OT in Oshawa

February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, Ontario -- Family Day would see the Otters travel to Oshawa to take on the Generals. This would mark the final team that Erie has yet to see this season as they open up back-to-back games against the Gens, one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Coming off a big overtime win in Owen Sound, the Otters would look to take two-of-three on the road trip.

The first period would get underway with both teams looking to get the game's first goal and have the perfect start. Unfortunately for them both Otters goaltender Noah Erliden and Generals goaltender Jacob Oster were terrific and kept the game scoreless through one period of play. Both teams had a power play in the frame but each PK was up to the task as after 20 minutes of play in Oshawa it was 0-0. Shots on goal favor the Generals 19-15.

The second period would begin very much in the same way the first did, with both teams looking to find their scoring touch. Goaltenders were once again the story through the first portion of the period. It would be Oshawa who would find the break-through on a broken play as defenseman Andrew Gibson (8) would find the back of the net to give Oshawa a 1-0 lead. Following a big penalty kill, Erie would get the equalizer as Pano Fimis (23) would score to tie the game at 1-1. This would be the score following two periods of play, setting the stage for an exciting first period. Shots on goal would see Oshawa lead 32-24.

The third period would begin with both teams looking for the advantage on the scoreboard. The goaltenders and penalty kills would be the stars of the show as both Erliden and Oster were terrific to keep both teams off the board and send the game into overtime for the second-straight game for Erie. The third would conclude with shots on goal favoring Oshawa 45-36.

Overtime would begin with both teams looking for possession and the chance to be the hero. Oshawa would find theirs just 55 seconds into the extra frame as Luca Marrelli (GWG, 17) would score the winner and Oshawa would score the winner as the Generals would down the Otters by the final of 2-1. Final shots would see Oshawa lead 46-36. Erie would take three of six possible points on the road trip.

The Otters return home Friday to battle the Generals for Family Game Night and 3-2-1 Friday. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.

