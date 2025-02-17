Gens Get Set for Family Day Game with Otters

February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals Remain at home as they take on the Erie Otters in a Family Day matinee.

Oshawa is coming off a rough 4-2 loss against the Brampton Steelheads that saw them go down two before tying things up, before the Steelheads added another pair. The Gens find themselves atop the Eastern Conference, but it is still highly contested with the top four teams separated by two points.

The Erie Otters have fallen a little off their early season pace, with the loss of Matthew Schaefer throwing a small wrench in their plans. Playing to a tune of 5-5-0-0 in their last 10 games the Otters will want to look at stringing some wins together as they enter the playoffs.

This is the first of two meetings this season with the other set for Friday of this week. The as time these two hit the ice against each other it was the Gens sneaking out a 2-1 shootout victory.

It was former captain Stuart Rolofs scoring the lone goal for the Generals, in net it was Jacob Oster stopping 35 of 36 to pick up the first start.

Keep an eye out for Generals forward and Colorado Avalanche prospect Calum Ritche. picking up at least a point in each of his last seven games, over that stretch Ritchie has collected 14 points including three goals and 11 helpers.

On the Otters side watch for Sam Alfano who has been leading the way offensively for the team with 64 points this season. On top of leading the team in points he is also the teams leading goal scorer with 34, while witting third in assists.

