Five-Goal Third Period in Sarnia Sends Spirit to Fifth Straight Win

February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Sarnia Sting 7-3 on Monday, February 17th. Igor Chernyshov and Kristian Epperson each tallied a goal and two assists while Michael Misa buried two goals. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 15 saves on 18 shots, tying Evan Cormier for second in franchise history with 76 wins. Evan Maillet was the starting goaltender for Sarnia tallying 31 saves on 38 shots.

The Sting opened the scoring as Ruslan Karimov knocked his own rebound home off his body. Ryder Simpson and Alessandro Di Iorio tallied the assists as Sarnia took 1-0 lead midway through the first.

With 3:42 left in the period the Spirit tied the game as Igor Chernyshov beat the defenders into the Sting zone and buried a shot through the five-hole of Maillet. Kristian Epperson and Zayne Parekh got the assists.

The Spirit took their first lead 36 seconds later as Sebastien Gervais fired a one-time pass from Dima Zhilkin into the back of the Sarnia net. Zhilkin and Nic Sima picked up the assists as the Spirit went ahead 2-1.

After 1: SAG 2 - 1 SAR (Total Shots: 7 - 6)

2:04 into the second period Sarnia tied the game as Daylen Moses deflected the puck into the back of the Spirit net. Nathan Omeri and Jack O'Brien were credited with the assists.

After 2: SAG 2 - 2 SAR (2nd Period Shots: 15 - 7 Totals Shots: 22 - 13)

Michael Misa gave Saginaw a 3-2 lead as Igor Chernyshov found him alone in front of the net and he fired the puck home. Chernyshov and Kristian Epperson recorded the assists 28 seconds into the third period.

Saginaw extended their lead as Nic Sima tipped a shot from Graydon Jones into the back of the net. Jones and Dima Zhilkin tallied the assists as the Spirit took a 4-2 lead.

The Spirit continued to pour it on as Dima Zhilkin received a pass off back boards in the Sarnia zone from Zayne Parekh and snuck a shot through the five-hole of Maillet. Parekh got the lone assist.

Kristian Epperson joined the scoring party as he fired a shot from the left-wing faceoff circle and into the back of the net. Epperson's 22nd goal of the season was unassisted and gave the Spirit a 6-2 lead 6:18 into the period.

Saginaw capitalized while on a man advantage as Calem Mangone fired a pass across the crease to Michael Misa who fired a one-timer into the back of the net. Mangone and Igor Chernyshov tallied the assists on the Spirit's fifth unanswered goal.

With 1:20 left in the third period, Beckham Edwards fired a shot past Oke and into the back of the net. Easton Wainwright and Lukas Fischer recorded the assists as the Sting made it a 7-3 game.

FINAL: SAG 7 - 3 SAR (3rd Period Shots: 16 - 5 Total Shots: 38 - 18)

Powerplays: SAG 1/2 SAR 0/0

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (15 Saves / 18 Shots W) SAR Evan Maillet (31 Saves / 38 Shots L)

Saginaw returns home to face the North Bay Battalion on Thursday, February 20th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

