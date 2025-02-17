Gens Clinch Playoffs in 2-1 Win against Otters

February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are celebrating Family Day at home against the Erie Otters, in the first of their two meetings this week. After an intense battle on the ice, the Gens came out victorious 2-1 in overtime.

In the first, The Gens attempted to generate scoring chances around the net but struggled to get the puck past Erie Otters goaltender Noah Erliden, who made a total of 44 saves.

Going into the first intermission, the Gens had to change their play to come out on top. The second period also began slowly, but the gens picked up the pace halfway through. Andrew Gibson scored off the rebound and gave the Gens a lead halfway through the game.

Minutes later Otters Pano Fimis netted the equalizer, against goaltender Jacob Oster who made a total of 35 saves.

The rest of the period was a back-and-forth battle, but neither side could break the tie. The third period was similar to the last, as both teams hoped to come out with the game winner, but were just unable to.

As time went on, the Gens and Otters took out their frustrations and ended regulation time all tied up. The game was sent into overtime, but it didn't take long for the Gens to take over. Luca Marrelli flew towards the net and fired the puck straight in, scoring the game-winner.

The Gens have now clinched a spot in the playoffs and will continue to finish out the regular season strong.

The Gens will hit the road this Wednesday, to take on the Brampton Steelheads, puck drop is at 7:05 pm. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. The next time the Gens will be at home is Sunday, February 23rd, to face the Kingston Frontenacs, puck drops at 6:05 pm., get tickets here.

