Rangers Complete Eastern Road Trip with 4-3 Loss to Petes
February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers defenceman Matthew Andonovski
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: David Pickering / Peterborough Petes)
Peterborough, ON - It was a great start to the game for the Rangers scoring three unanswered to open the game and led 3-1 after 20 minutes of play. However, it was Peterborough that stormed back with five unanswered goals of their own - one with the goalie pulled, to knock of the East Avenue Blue by a score of 5-3.
Carson Campbell, Jack Pridham, and Andrew Vermeulen all recorded first period tallies for the Rangers with Braydon McCallum scoring one late to make it a two-goal advantage for the Rangers after 20. The Petes then recorded the only two goals of the second and third period in this game, keeping Kitchener off the score sheet and earning the victory.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1, PBO 0
0:50 Carson Campbell (3) - Luca Romano
KIT 2, PBO 0 - PPG
4:41 Jack Pridham (19) - Adrian Misaljevic
KIT 3, PBO 0 - PPG
11:35 Andrew Vermeulen (12) - Jakub Chromiak, Tanner Lam
KIT 3, PBO 1
17:22 Braydon McCallum (7) - Blake Gowan
2nd Period
KIT 3, PBO 2 - PPG
2:03 Brady Stonehouse (11) - Jonathan Melee, Carson Cameron
KIT 3, PBO 3
17:47 Martin Matejicek (9) - Brady Stonehouse, Liam Ladds
3rd Period
KIT 3, PBO 4 - GWG
13:08 Martin Matejicek (10) - Rio Kaiser, Brody Partridge
KIT 3, PBO 5 - SHG
19:04 Jonathan Melee (19) - Unassisted
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Martin Matejicek (2G)
Second Star: Brady Stonehouse (1G, 1A)
Third Star: Braydon McCallum (1G)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 34 - PBO 27
Power play: KIT 2/5 - PBO 1/7
FO%: KIT 41% - PBO 59%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Zach Bowen (PBO) - 31/34 Saves, 3 Goals Against
L: Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 23/27 Saves, 4 Goals Against
UP NEXT:
The Rangers return home on Friday night to host the Barrie Colts, with the puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. They'll then hit the road on Sunday for a matchup against the London Knights at Canada Life Place, where the action gets underway at 6:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
