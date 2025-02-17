Bulldogs' Cole Brown Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that New Jersey Devils prospect Cole Brown of the Brantford Bulldogs is the OHL Player of the Week, recording seven points (5-2-7) in a pair of Bulldogs victories.

Brown got in on the scoring fun Friday night at home to the Niagara IceDogs, joining teammates Nick Lardis and Marek Vanacker with hat-tricks in a lopsided 10-1 win at the Civic Centre. Brown stretched his point streak to eight games in St. Catharines on Sunday, recording two goals and an assist for first star honours in a 5-4 win.

A 19-year-old from Aurora, Ont., Brown has 26 goals, 30 assists and 56 points over 53 games in his fourth season with the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-3, 189Ib. right-wing has produced career totals that include 68 goals, 90 assists and 158 points over 227 career regular season games, having the opportunity to hoist the J. Ross Robertson Cup as an OHL champion in 2022. Brown was New Jersey's sixth round (164th overall) pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Bulldogs originally selected him in the third round (43rd overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Saginaw Spirit teammates Igor Chernyshov and Michael Misa were both dialled in. The former recorded nine points (3-6-9) over three outings while Misa made Spirit history, finishing with six goals and an assist last week to set a new club single-season goal-scoring mark.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Cole Brown (Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.