New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union: Full Match Highlights
Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls YouTube Video
Check out the New York Red Bulls Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 16, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Secures 3-1 Victory against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- CLTFC win sixth straight league match; third straight clean sheet in all competitions - Charlotte FC
- Clip Notes: The Crown Knicks RSL to Extend Win Streak to Six - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC (1) - Columbus Crew (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- New York Red Bulls Shut down Philadelphia Union 1-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Celebrates Inclusivity with Special Olympics and Unified Night - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement for Match against Atlanta United - Colorado Rapids
- Emil Gazdov Loaned to Valour FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Sign Defender Chris Rindov to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Road Stretch at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Travels to Face Minnesota United FC on Saturday Night at Allianz Field - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls Stories
- Red Bulls Fall, 3-2, to Philadelphia Union in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals
- New York Red Bulls Add NYRB II Midfielder Rafael Mosquera to Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire
- New York Red Bulls Acquire Swedish Midfielder Gustav Berggren from Raków Czestochowa
- Red Bulls Fall, 5-1, to Inter Miami CF at Sports Illustrated Stadium
- New York Red Bulls Announce Promotion of NYRB II Head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya to Full-Time First Team Assistant Coach