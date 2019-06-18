New Orleans Defeats Albuquerque, 10-6, in Final Matchup

June 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Baby Cakes 10 (40-32), Isotopes 6 (31-41) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Yonathan Daza was entered into the game as part of a double switch and went 0-for-1 with a hit-by-pitch. The one at bat without a hit snaps Daza's career-best 15-game hitting streak dating back to May 25 ... Sam Hilliard finished the day 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a solo home run. The homer was Hilliard's 20th of the season, one shy of his career-best of 21 ... Drew Weeks also connected on a home run, his sixth of the campaign.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes pitcher David Holman made a spot start on Tuesday afternoon, allowing three runs over his 2.0 innings and took the loss ... Nelson Gonzalez tossed 3.0 frames out of the bullpen, yielding two runs during his time on the hill ... Chris Rusin did not allow a run over his 2.0 innings on the mound ... DJ Johnson surrendered five runs while recording one out ... Yency Almonte tossed 1.2 scoreless innings.

TOPES TIDBITS: Now at 31-41, the Isotopes are 10 games under .500 and at their low-water mark of the season.

ON DECK: League-wide off-day.

