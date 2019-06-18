Nashville Sounds Doubleheader Information: Nashville Sounds (28-41) vs. Salt Lake Bees (31-37)

June 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Games #70 & 71: Nashville Sounds (28-41) vs. Salt Lake Bees (31-37)

Game 1 Pitching Matchup: RHP Phillips Valdez (1-6, 6.23) vs. RHP JC Ramirez (0-1, 7.00)

Game 2 Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (5-5, 4.21) vs. RHP Jaime Barria (2-1, 7.79)

First Pitch: 5:00 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Fans can bring their four-legged friend to First Tennessee Park every Tuesday in 2019. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on 5th Avenue. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

From the Notes

Phillips Valdez: 27-year-old Phillips Valdez starts for the Sounds in game one. The right-hander is making his 12th start of the season and 15th appearance overall. Valdez is 1-6 with a 6.23 ERA in his 14 games (11 starts) and has covered 56.1 innings. He also made a scoreless two-inning appearance for Texas on June 8. Valdez last pitched on June 13 against Las Vegas in a relief role. He allowed 3 runs on 6 hits in 4.0 innings. He struck out a pair and got a no-decision in Nashville's 9-4 loss. Valdez split the 2018 season between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse and went 6-7 with a 2.73 ERA in 31 games (19 starts). He signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on December 21, 2018. He was originally signed by the Cleveland Indians on May 29, 2009.

Tim Dillard: 35-year-old Tim Dillard starts for the Sounds in game two. The right-hander is 5-5 with a 4.21 ERA in 18 games (8 starts) in 2019. Dillard's ERA ranks 6th-best among qualifying Pacific Coast League pitchers. He last pitched on June 12 in a start against Las Vegas and tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings in his 5th win of the season. He allowed 2 hits, walked 3 and struck out a pair. Dillard is the Nashville Sounds all-time leader in innings pitched (625.0), wins (44), strikeouts (372), runs allowed (344) and walks (215) and is currently second all-time in games (227) and home runs allowed (51). In his career, Dillard has pitched in 73 big league games and 496 minor league games. He signed a minor-league free agent contract with the Texas Rangers on December 21, 2018.

Let's Play Two...Again: The Sounds will play their fourth doubleheader of the season tonight and are 3-3 thus far. They have split all three doubleheaders (April 21 vs. San Antonio, April 28 at Iowa, May 5 vs. Memphis).

Three Reinforcements Are Back: Nashville made a slew of roster moves this afternoon with INF Nolan Fontana, OF Hunter Cole and LHP Kyle Bird all coming off the 7-day injured list. Fontana missed 21 games, Cole missed 17 and Bird missed 12. The three corresponding moves landed LHP Zac Curtis and OF Franklin Rollin on the 7-day injured list and INF Chase d'Arnaud was released.

What's the word around Nashville?

NashvillePostSports (@NPostSports)

.@nashvillesounds attendance surges over the weekend nashvillepost.com/nashville-soun...

Ballpark Digest (@ballparkdigest)

Time for the third round of the @ballparkdigest 2019 MiLB Triple-A #bestoftheballparks fan vote! We're asking you to choose between First Tennessee Park (@nashvillesounds home) and Raley Field (@RiverCats home). Every vote counts! To vote, go here: ballparkdigest.com/2019/06/15/eli...

Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements)

#Titans safety @KB31_Era and @nashvillesounds pitcher @Zac_Curtis16 are both active in the Nashville community. They're also both products of @MTAthletics, where Curtis said giving back is a priority. #MTSU #NFL #MiLB #HomeRunOnWheels homerunonwheels.com/mlb-texas-rang...

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.