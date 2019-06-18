Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs Reno Aces

San Antonio Missions (45-26) vs. Reno Aces (29-41)

Game #72/Home Game #36

Tuesday, June 18, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Burch Smith (4-3, 3.02) vs. RHP Matt Koch (1-2, 7.46)

Broom Seekers: The Missions are looking for their third series sweep of the season. They swept Memphis in five games from May 16-20 and in six games from May 25-29. San Antonio is searching for its first four-game series sweep since May 5-8, 2018 when they took all four games from Double-A Corpus Christi.

Start 'Em Up: Tonight's starter, Burch Smith got back on track with another solid start in his last time out. He now has seven starts this season in which he has allowed one run or fewer. The Missions now have 32 games in which their starting pitcher has not allowed multiple runs. Aaron Wilkerson leads the team with eight such starts.

Get 'Em On, Get 'Em Over, Get 'Em In: San Antonio went 5-for-15 with runners in scoring position last night. It was their fifth straight game with at least 10 at bats with runners in scoring position. On the season the Missions are 19-5 when that happens. San Antonio is eighth in the PCL with a .288 batting average with runners in scoring position. Conversely, the Missions' pitching staff limited Reno to 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position last night and boast the lowest opponent batting average (.226) and WHIP (1.24) in the PCL in that situation.

Career Highs: Mauricio Dubon hit his 10th home run of the season last night, which is a career-high for him. Keston Hiura's 21 dingers (16 with San Antonio and 5 with Milwaukee) are also a career-high while Tyler Saladino is fast approaching his career-best of 16 in a season as he has launched 14 long balls this season. Saladino is also closing in on a career single-season high of 55 RBI, which he compiled in 2011 with Advanced-A Winston-Salem and in 2013 with Double-A Birmingham. He currently has 51.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Brewers Player Dev (@BrewersPD)

Quite the week for @missionsmilb's Mauricio Dubon, who slashed .471/.486/.794 with 2 HR and 5 doubles over his last 7 games.

MLB Pipline (@MLBPipeline)

#Brewers No. 5 prospect Mauricio Dubon is on for @missionsmilb: 9-game hitting streak 5 straight multihit games 2-for-2 with a HR (10, career high) so far tonight

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)

RHP Burch Smith gets the start tonight for the Missions. Burch carries a 3-1 record at The Wolff this season with a 2.84 ERA. He is coming in after a 5 inning win against Tacoma on June 13. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.

