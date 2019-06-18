I-Cubs Sink River Cats

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Iowa Cubs (40-32) claimed a series victory with a 7-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats (36-35), Tuesday at Raley Field.

The River Cats took a 1-0 edge in the first before the I-Cubs busted out a four-run second inning as they took advantage of three Sacramento errors. Jim Adduci and Colin Rea collected RBI in the inning.

Sacramento battled back in the bottom of the frame as a two-run home run from Mike Gerber made it a one-run game. Henry Ramos followed the homer with a single, stole second, reached third on an error and touched home on a wild pitch to even the score 4-4 in the inning.

Both teams went quiet before Phillip Evans cracked the deadlock in the fifth with a bomb to left for his 10th home run of the season. Iowa added insurance as Trent Giambrone reached on an error and later scored on a Taylor Davis ground out in the seventh. The pair came through again in the ninth as Davis singled in Giambrone in the ninth to solidify the 7-4 final score.

Rea improved to 8-1 on the season as he spun a quality start. The righty limited the River Cats to four runs, three earned, on eight hits. He walked two and struck out five.

Craig Kimbrel, making his Cubs organization debut, struck out one and used just eight pitches in a flawless inning of work. Tony Barnette and Dillon Maples (S, 2) each added a perfect inning.

Postgame Notes:

- Jim Adduci extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a 1-for-5 day. It is the longest streak for an I-Cub this season.

- Sacramento's five errors were the most committed by an Iowa opponent since June 25, 2016 vs. Nashville.

- Tony Barnette has logged eight-straight scoreless outings (7.1IP) in his second rehab stint with the I-Cubs.

Iowa returns to Principal Park for a nine-game homestand beginning Thursday, June 20. Promotions include Dollar Dogs on Tuesday, June 25 and Party with Princesses on Wednesday, June 26. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

