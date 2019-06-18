Reno Aces Game Notes

Today's Game: The Aces will conclude their seven-game road trip tonight in San Antonio. Right-handed pitcher Matt Koch will take the hill for Chris Cron in the series finale looking for his second win of the 2019 season. Koch is riding a two-game skid dating back to June 7. The Louisville righty is making his 35th career Aces start tonight and enters with a record of 9-11.

In the clutch: Three of the Aces four runs scored last night came with two outs. Two of those were off the bat of Travis Snider with two runners in scoring position. As a team, the Aces are the best team in the Pacific Coast League when batting with runners in scoring position and two outs. The team is batting .308 (98-for-318) with 36 extra-base hits and 139 RBI. No team in affiliated baseball has a better average in this situation. Their 147 runs scored in this situation are best in the PCL.

All Right: The right-field position has been one of the few reliable bright spots in the Aces order this year. Following a 2-for-4 outing from Travis Snider last night, Aces right fielders are batting .341 (93-for-273) with 26 doubles, 3 triples and 16 homers. Reno has won the right field batting crown once before (2012). In 2012, the right field position was primarily played by Cole Gillespie (81-for-271), Adam Eaton (43-for-120) and A.J. Pollock (32-for-117). That group hit .310 with 11 home runs, 41 doubles and 265 total bases.

Soccer in downtown Reno: Fresh off Saturday night's 4-2 home win over LA Galaxy II, Reno 1868 FC is set to host Phoenix Rising FC on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. PT. Phoenix enters the match as the first-place team in the western conference, while Reno sits just three points back in fourth place. Phoenix will bring its five-match winning streak into Greater Nevada Field, where 1868 FC is undefeated this season.

