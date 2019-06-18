Seven-Time All-Star Kimbrel Joins I-Cubs

June 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, added right-handed pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the active roster. Chicago signed Kimbrel, 31, on June 7 to a three-year contract through 2021 with a vesting/club option for 2022.

The seven-time All-Star has amassed 333 saves through nine major league seasons with Atlanta (2010-2014), San Diego (2015) and Boston (2016-18), capped by a World Series Championship with Boston last season. Kimbrel earned N.L. Rookie of the Year honors in 2011 as he logged his first of four-straight seasons as the N.L. league leader in saves.

Kimbrel is the youngest pitcher to reach 300 career saves and is the only pitcher in major league history to have more saves (333) than hits allowed (285). The righty is 31-19 with a 1.91 ERA (113ER/532.2IP) and a 0.92 WHIP in 542 career relief appearances.

Iowa finishes its west coast swing with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch at Sacramento today. The team returns to Principal Park for a nine-game homestand beginning Thursday, June 20. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

