Perez Legs out Inside-The-Park Home Run as Rainiers Win Second-Straight

Round Rock, TX - Eighteen-year-old Robert Perez hustled his way to an inside-the-park home run on Tuesday, helping the Tacoma Rainiers win their second consecutive contest and earn a series split in Tuesday's finale against the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond, 3-1.

Shed Long crushed a 2-2 pitch from Round Rock (42-29) starter Akeem Bostick (4-3) in the top of the first inning to give Tacoma (34-38) an early 1-0 advantage.

After the Express knotted the score in the home half of the first, the Rainiers responded in the fourth with Perez's round-tripper. The designated hitter laced a line drive to center that got past a diving Drew Ferguson and to the wall. The relay throw home got away from catcher Lorenzo Quintana and Perez was credited with the homer. The inside-the-parker was Tacoma's first since Andrew Aplin legged one out on Aug. 3 last season against Oklahoma City.

The Rainiers used some small ball to add an insurance tally in the seventh, starting with a pair of bunts from Kelby Tomlinson and Billy Cooke. A throwing error advanced Tomlinson to third before Kristopher Negron lifted a sacrifice fly to score Tomlinson for his team-leading 44th RBI.

Lefty Sean Nolin (1-0) made his first start of the season for Tacoma and allowed Round Rock's lone run and their only three hits across five innings that included four strikeouts.

Right-hander Erik Swanson made his first appearance since being activated from the IL on Monday. Swanson pitched a scoreless sixth inning before Darin Gillies came on and retired all six batters he faced with a pair of punchouts. Matt Carasiti recorded his third save, and second with the Rainiers, with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, capping a 2:28 minute contest that included just seven hits.

