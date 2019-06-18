Rainiers Edge Express 3-1 in Series Finale

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (42-29) settled for a series split after a 3-1 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (34-38) in Tuesday night's finale at Dell Diamond. Rainiers DH Robert Perez notched an inside-the-park home run that fueled the visitor's victory.

Express RHP Akeem Bostick (4-3, 5.69) suffered an unfortunate loss after an impressive 6.0-inning start in which he allowed only two runs and three hits while punching out seven hitters. Rainiers RHP Sean Nolin (1-0, 3.52) earned his first win, allowing only one run on three hits and four strikeouts in a 5.0-inning start.

Tacoma opened the scoring one out into the contest as 3B Shed Long went yard for the seventh time this year.

However, Round Rock fired back in the home half when SS Alex De Goti and RF Derek Fisher teamed up for back-to-back singles prior to a Josh Rojas walk that loaded the bases. DH Kyle Tucker then grounded into a double play where Rojas was erased at second and De Goti plated what would prove to be Round Rock's lone run.

In the fourth, Perez broke the 1-1 tie as he smoked a line drive to center field that skipped past CF Drew Ferguson and eventually turned into an inside-the-park home run.

In the seventh, SS Kelby Tomlinson tallied a single before a Billy Cooke fielder's choice. On the play, a Reymin Guduan throwing error allowed Cooke to reach safely while Tomlinson advanced to third. An ensuing Kristopher Negron sacrifice fly extended the final score to 3-1.

After a league-wide off-day on Wednesday, Round Rock heads to Des Moines for a four-game series against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate). Express RHP Jose Urquidy (3-1, 3.41) is set to start opposite Cubs RHP Matt Swarmer (4-7, 6.17). First pitch at Principal Park is scheduled for 7:08 p.m.

