Oklahoma City Rallies past Chihuahuas

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored three unanswered runs late in their 3-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Monday night at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City has taken two of the first three games in the series.

Miguel Diaz faced the minimum six batters in his two-inning spot start in his first appearance since being optioned by San Diego. Travis Radke also tossed two scoreless innings in his first game up from Double-A Amarillo. Monday was only the third home game this season that the Chihuahuas did not hit at least one home run.

The Chihuahuas have finished 70 of their 140 scheduled regular season games and sit in first place by 4.5 games over second place Las Vegas, while hitting 152 home runs to lead all of professional baseball.

Team Records: Oklahoma City (29-40), El Paso (43-27)

Next Game: Tuesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Dennis Santana (2-4, 5.60) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (5-2, 6.30). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

