Grizzlies Blank Chasers 8-0

June 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Grizzlies first baseman Jose Marmolejos drove in four runs while five Fresno pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout, including four perfect frames of relief, in an 8-0 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Monday evening at Chukhansi Park.

RF Andrew Stevenson lofted a sacrifice fly in the third to begin Fresno's scoring. The 1-0 advantage would remain until the sixth, when the Grizzlies plated four scores, highlighted by homers from SS Matt Reynolds and C Raudy Read . Marmolejos one inning later smashed a bases-clearing double to left to extend the margin to eight.

Fresno 3B Jake Noll (3-4, 2 R, 2B) posted a game-high three hits, with Marmolejos (2-3, 2B, 4 RBI), Reynolds (2-4, R, HR, RBI) and CF Collin Cowgill (2-3, 3B, BB) adding multi-hit efforts as well. Omaha R Brett Phillips (1-2, BB) and C Nick Dini (1-3) were the lone Storm Chasers hitters to record a hit. 3B Kelvin Gutierrez saw his 25-game on-base streak snapped with Omaha in the defeat.

Grizzlies starter Joe Ross (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K) earned the victory by tossing the first five scoreless innings, with relievers George Kontos (1.0 IP), Henderson Alvarez (1.0 IP), Dakota Bacus (1.0 IP) and Fernando Rodney (1.0 IP) combining for the final four perfect frames. Storm Chasers lefty Jake Kalish (4.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, K) suffered the defeat after Josh Staumont (2.0 IP, H, BB, 2 K) opened the game with two shutout frames, his fifth straight scoreless outing.

The two teams are set to complete their four-game set on Tuesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 9:05pm CT. RHP Arnaldo Hernandez is anticipated to toe the rubber for Omaha in the series finale, while RHP Austin Voth (3-5, 4.40) is expected to get the nod for the Grizzlies.

