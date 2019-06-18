Redbirds Finish Series with Las Vegas

June 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics) won the series finale with the Memphis Redbirds (29-43) Tuesday afternoon at AutoZone Park, 12-1, to sweep the four-game series.

John Nogowski continued his run-producing success for Memphis, as he drove in Randy Arozarena with a single in the eighth inning and now has an RBI in five-straight games. Arozarena was on base four times for Memphis with two singles and two walks.

Conner Capel was 2-for-4 with his fourth double in five games with Memphis, and Chris Chinea got his first Triple-A hit with a ninth-inning single.

Alex Reyes started for Memphis and worked 5.0 innings, battling through a tough start to finish strong. He retired nine of the last 12 Aviators he faced and ended the day with nine strikeouts. Chris Ellis, Chasen Shreve, and Chris Beck finished the game for the Redbirds.

Las Vegas (40-32) was led by Dustin Fowler's five RBI. He had a grand slam in the ninth inning.

After an off-day tomorrow, the Redbirds travel to Oklahoma City for five games against the Dodgers through Monday. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park to start a nine-game homestand next Tuesday the 25th.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Tuesday, June 25 at 6:35: Rockey's Yard Sale, with fans able to purchase items in the 3rd Base Cove during the game

Wednesday, June 26 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, June 27 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; green hat giveaway on Silky O'Sullivan's Irish Heritage Night

Friday, June 28 at 7:05: Wizards & Wands Night featuring a handmade wand specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/wizardsandwands; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat wings buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, June 29 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Yadier Molina and Roberto Clemente Double Bobblehead specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals; Win-a-Rolex Contest presented by Sissy's Log Cabin with fans able to register a guess of the time the game will end to win a $5,400 Rolex watch

Sunday, June 30 at 2:05: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

Monday, July 1 at 6:35: the Redbirds will take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series

Tuesday, July 2 at 6:35: "Stranger Wings" Night two days before the season premiere of Stranger Things, with an exclusive "Stranger Wings" t-shirt available with a specialty ticket purchase at www.memphisredbirds.com/strangerwings

Wednesday, July 3 at 6:35: Independence Day Celebration presented by AutoZone with a hamburger/hot dog buffet specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/4thofJuly

