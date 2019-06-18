Fresno clicks on all cylinders in 8-0 triumph over Omaha

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (35-35) conquered the Omaha Storm Chasers (34-37) 8-0 from Chukchansi Park. Five pitchers combined to throw the fourth shutout by Fresno this season. Joe Ross (2-0) earned the win after five frames of two-hit ball. George Kontos, Henderson Alvarez III, Dakota Bacus and Fernando Rodney followed Ross with four perfect innings. The last baserunner for Omaha came with one out in the fifth.

The Grizzlies offense mustered 11 hits with six going for extra-bases. Collin Cowgill tripled and scored the first run on an Andrew Stevenson sacrifice fly. In the sixth, Matt Reynolds made it 2-0 after powering his seventh homer of the year off the scoreboard in left-center. Later in the frame, Raudy Read launched a two-run clout to left field, his 10th of the 2019 campaign.

An inning later, Jose Marmolejos cleared the bags with a double to left-center. Stevenson, Wilmer Difo and Jake Noll plated the runs. Noll added three hits and two runs on the evening. Marmolejos enjoyed a four-RBI contest, his second in seven games. In that span, he has tallied 13 RBI. Collin Cowgill recorded two rips in the victory.

Storm Chasers lefty Jake Kalish (4-4) suffered the decision after four-plus frames of work. Josh Staumont opened for Omaha, hurling two innings. Brett Phillips reached base twice in the loss.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- Pitching staff (9.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K)

- 1B Jose Marmolejos (2-3, 2B, 4 RBI)

- 3B Jake Noll (3-4, 2B, 2 R)

- SS Matt Reynolds (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- C Raudy Read (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

- RF Brett Phillips (1-2, BB)

- RHP Josh Staumont (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday June 18 Omaha Storm Chasers (Home) RHP Kyle McGowin (Fresno) vs. RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (Omaha) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The five pitchers who appeared in Fresno's 8-0 win Monday night against Omaha have 1,425 games of MLB experience. Joe Ross (67 games, 48 starts), George Kontos (350 relief outings), Henderson Alvarez III (95 starts) and Fernando Rodney (913 games out of the bullpen) are the recipients of this feat. The one arm without big league time yet, Dakota Bacus, lowered his ERA to 0.99.

