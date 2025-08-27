Taco Truck Throwdown Headliners Announced Featuring E-40, the S.O.S. Band, Baby Bash, and Connie

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies and Fresno Street Eats today announced the four main acts set to headline the 14th annual Taco Truck Throwdown at Chukchansi Park on Saturday, November 8. The lineup features hip-hop legend E-40 ("Tell Me When to Go," "U and Dat"), R&B icons The S.O.S. Band ("Take Your Time (Do It Right)," "Just Be Good to Me"), platinum-selling artist Baby Bash ("Suga Suga," "Cyclone"), and freestyle favorite Connie ("Funky Little Beat," "Rock Me"). The headliners will lead a diverse mix of national and local performers, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

"There's nothing like Taco Truck Throwdown," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Where else can you grab the best tacos in the Valley and watch legends like E-40, Baby Bash, The S.O.S. Band, and Connie light up the stage? It's the ultimate Fresno experience."

Taco Truck Throwdown will once again feature the largest gathering of taco trucks in the Central Valley, with over two dozen different vendors set to participate in the year's event. The Michelada Throwdown and Salsa Throwdown will also make their returns on November 8.

"Our mission each year at Taco Truck Throwdown is to bring together the best taco trucks in the Central Valley, so people can try them all in one place," said Mike Osegueda, president of Fresno Street Eats and co-founder of Taco Truck Throwdown. "We want the people to come decide who wears the crown. So come hungry and support your favorite taco trucks."

Following an extensive early bird sale, tickets to Taco Truck Throwdown are currently available starting at $30. VIP ticket packages, which include admission, 10 taco vouchers, 5 drink vouchers, and more, are available for $109. Both General Admission tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at TacoTruckThrowdown.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.







