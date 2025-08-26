SJ Giants Series Preview August 26-31 at Visalia

Published on August 26, 2025

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose Giants (76-44, 34-20) at Visalia Rawhide (58-62, 23-31)

Tuesday, August 26 - Sunday, August 31

Valley Strong Ballpark (Visalia, CA)

Radio: sjgiants.com

FINAL ROAD TRIP: The San Jose Giants embark on their final road trip of the regular season when they travel to Visalia for a six-game series against the Rawhide (Diamondbacks affiliate) this week at Valley Strong Ballpark. The Giants are 10-2 versus the Rawhide this season having swept a six-game set from April 8-13 before taking four of six contests from August 5-10. Both previous series' between the two teams were played in San Jose.

WHERE ARE WE GOING?: This final road trip of the season marks the Giants' only visit to Visalia this year. In fact, San Jose hasn't played a series in Visalia since their opening road trip of the 2024 season. Beginning next year, with the relocation of the Modesto franchise and the unveiling of the new Ontario team, the Giants and Rawhide will become North Division rivals again (previously were in the North Division together as recent as the 2019 season). San Jose is scheduled to make two trips to Visalia in 2026.

RARE SERIES LOSS: The Giants suffered a rare series loss when they dropped five of six games to the Fresno Grizzlies last week at Excite Ballpark. It was only San Jose's second series loss in their last 15 series' overall dating back to early-May. It was the first time the Giants had dropped a six-game series since losing four of six contests to Lake Elsinore from May 6-11.

AT THE TOP: Despite last week's struggles, the Giants enter the current week with a stellar 76-44 overall record - the top mark in the California League and the best record among all 30 Single-A teams (California League, Carolina League & Florida State League). The Giants are looking to finish with the best record in the league for a second straight season and have already surpassed last year's win total (74-57). San Jose is 34-20 in the second half - tied with Fresno for first place in the North Division. The Giants are looking to win both halves in the North Division for the first time in 16 years (2009). The Giants were 21-19 following a loss on May 20 and have gone 55-25 (.688) since.

LEAGUE LEADERS: At the start of the week, the Giants are leading the California League in several key statistical categories, including runs scored (6.3 per game), batting average (.263), home runs (94), OPS (.764), ERA (3.39) and fewest home runs allowed (40 HR). San Jose's run differential of +258 is also tops in the league by a considerable margin (R. Cucamonga +115).

RUNS RECORD WITHIN REACH: With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Giants have an opportunity to break their team record for runs scored that has stood for 37 years. Entering the week, this year's Giants team has scored 757 runs.

That puts the Giants on pace to finish the regular season with 833 runs, which is approaching the team record of 836 runs set in 1988. Of note, the '88 team played 143 total games - 11 more than the 132 games this year's team will play. San Jose's current average of 6.3 runs per game this season would set a new team record - surpassing the previous record of 5.9 achieved by the 2021 championship team.

STARTING STRONG: The Giants starting rotation has been a strength throughout the season. Entering the week, Giants starters own a combined 3.00 ERA - significantly lower than the next-closest team (Rancho Cucamonga 3.63). Rotation standouts include Jacob Bresnahan, who is third in the Cal League with 110 strikeouts over 83 2/3 innings to go with a 2.69 ERA, .195 opponents batting average and league-best eight wins. Since the beginning of June, Bresnahan owns a 1.57 ERA over 11 starts.

Niko Mazza (2.17 ERA, .208 opp. AVG) and Hunter Dryden (2.73 ERA, .213 opp. AVG) have also helped anchor the rotation. Mazza has allowed one or no earned runs in 16 of his 19 starts this season. Meanwhile, Dryden has surrendered two earned runs or fewer in 16 of his 19 starts. Luis De La Torre has also excelled since joining the club last month posting a 2.25 ERA in six starts with 38 strikeouts and only six walks in 28 innings (.180 opp. AVG).

NEW FACES: Since the last week of July, the Giants have added 13 new players to their roster. Seven of the players - infielders Jhonny Level & Dario Reynoso, outfielder Jose Astudillo and pitchers Argenis Cayama, Keyner Martinez, Melvin Pineda & Fernando Vasquez - have come from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level) following the conclusion of their season. Pitcher Yunior Marte joined the Giants after he was acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Royals at the deadline. San Jose has also added four players from this year's draft class, including the top three picks - infielder Gavin Kilen (1st round), outfielder Trevor Cohen (3rd round) and infielder Lorenzo Meola (4th round). Outfielder Cam Maldonado (7th round) and catcher Daniel Rogers (non-drafted free agent) are other newcomers. Kilen has since been placed on the injured list. 10 Giants players have been promoted to High-A Eugene since the start of the second half.

HITTING STANDOUTS: Lisbel Diaz enters this week's series leading the California League in hits (128) and doubles (30).

Diaz is batting .355 (27-for-76) over his last 19 games.

Walker Martin is fourth in the league in home runs (12) and RBI's (67) while Robert Hipwell ranks third among qualifying hitters with an .839 OPS.

Trevor Cohen brings a nine-game hitting streak (.333 AVG) into this week's matchup against the Rawhide.

Jose Astudillo is batting .343 (12-for-35) since joining the Giants earlier this month.

ON DECK: Following the current series in Visalia, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a six-game set against the Modesto Nuts from September 1-7 that will close out the regular season. The Giants begin the playoffs on Tuesday, September 9 with Game 1 of the best-of-three North Division Series.







SJ Giants Series Preview August 26-31 at Visalia - San Jose Giants

