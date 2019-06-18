Offense crushes six home runs in loss to Cubs

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (36-34) showed some teeth with three runs in the ninth inning but eventually fell 10-8 to the Iowa Cubs (39-32) on Monday night.

The Sacramento offense launched six home runs, including a pair from first baseman Chris Shaw. His two-run shot in the ninth brought the River Cats to within two runs, and shortstop Abiatal Avelino would get the tying run to the plate with a double, but Cubs reliever Craig Brooks shut the door with a strikeout of infielder Ryan Howard.

Accounting for the other four homers were outfielders Mike Gerber (14) and Austin Slater (11), as well as Howard (3) and catcher Francisco Peña (6). For Peña, his sixth-inning solo home run was his third hit of the game, and he would add a fourth with a single in the eighth. Overall on the season, the right-handed hitting backstop is batting .330 split between his time with Sacramento and the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate Memphis Redbirds.

The River Cats will close the books on this seven-game homestand Tuesday as right-hander Yoanys Quiala (3-2, 5.13) gets the nod for the series finale. He'll square off with fellow righty Colin Rea (7-1, 3.20). First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- The River Cats fell one home run short of their season high of seven, which they set back on May 6 at Raley Field against the Fresno Grizzlies. That evening, Mac Williamson cleared the fence three times and was called up to San Francisco the next day.

- With a thin bench on Monday night, manager Dave Brundage made a few noteworthy moves. He had reliever Pat Venditte hit for himself in the sixth, leading to only his second career hit as a pro. And after catcher Aramis Garcia pinch-hit for reliever Tyler Rogers in the eighth, Garcia stayed in the game and logged an inning in left field to mark his first time at any outfield position as a pro.

