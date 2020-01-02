Nagle Assigned to Walleye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins have assigned goaltender Pat Nagle to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Nagle, 32, has appeared in seven games for Grand Rapids this season and posts a 2.32 goals against average and a 0.914 save percentage to go along with a 1-4-1 record. He made four consecutive starts from Dec. 21-31 to mark an AHL career-best and his GAA ranks ninth among goalies who have played at least 380 minutes. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder has collected a 9-3-1 record, a 2.75 GAA and a 0.912 save percentage in 13 games for the Walleye in 2019-20.

A native of Bloomfield, Mich., Nagle has logged 10 career games with Grand Rapids since 2014-15 and shows a 2-4-2 record, a 2.39 GAA and a 0.910 save percentage. He has appeared in 15 AHL contests since 2012-13 between Syracuse, Rochester, Utica and the Griffins, going 2-8-2 with a 2.92 GAA and a 0.900 save mark.

Nagle has played in 326 regular season ECHL games since 2011-12 between Florida, Idaho, Fort Wayne and Toledo, amassing a 191-82-32 record, a 2.59 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 16 shutouts, and was named to both the ECHL All-Star Game and the All-ECHL Second Team in 2017-18. During the 2018-19 campaign, Nagle helped backstop Toledo to its first-ever appearance in the Kelly Cup Finals after ranking second in the ECHL in both postseason wins (14) and GAA (2.03) and fourth in save percentage (0.931) in 24 outings. As a rookie with Florida, he helped the Everblades capture the Kelly Cup in 2012 after going 4-1 with a 1.42 GAA and a 0.941 save percentage in six playoff games.

The Griffins (13-17-2-2) head to San Antonio on Friday at 8 p.m. EST to begin a four-game road trip.

