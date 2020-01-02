Moose Recall Defenceman Jacob Cederholm

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today they have recalled defenceman Jacob Cederholm from its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

Cederholm, 21, has posted five assists in 29 games with the Icemen this season. The Helsingborg, Swe. native appeared in nine games for the Moose during the 2018-19 campaign. Cederholm also suited up for 25 games with the Icemen last season and recorded six points (1G, 5A). Cederholm was selected in the fourth round, 97th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Moose take on the Colorado Eagles on Friday, Jan. 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

