Monsters Start January by Transforming into Cleveland Lumberjacks

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will start 2020 by transforming into the Cleveland Lumberjacks during the team's homestand against the Milwaukee Admirals beginning January 3rd at 7:00 p.m. and concluding on January 4th at 1:00 p.m.

Lumberjacks Weekend will pay homage to the former International Hockey League team that resided in Cleveland from 1992-2001. The look-and-feel at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will match the team's new identity all weekend long as the visiting Admirals will also wear their former IHL jerseys and Lumberjacks mascot "Buzz" will make an appearance.

Notable Lumberjacks alumni that will be in attendance on Friday night to help start the festivities include Jock Callander, Jeff Christian, and Jeff Rucinski. Alumni will hold a pregame autograph session in the atrium of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse before participating in a VIP Puck Drop. Following the game, Lumberjacks legends will join current Monsters players for an exclusive postgame press conference with Monsters Hockey Club members.

Cleveland Lumberjacks memorabilia will be on display around the concourse, as well as special Lumberjacks tattoos at the Express Yourself station outside Portal 17. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse curtain and Terminal Tower will be lit teal during the weekend to help spread the Lumberjacks' look-and-feel outside in the Downtown Cleveland area. Fans are encouraged to share photos using #LetsGoJacks to have their photos featured on the Humungotron during the weekend's games. Special photo opportunities will include LETS GO JACKS marquee letters in the atrium and a special Power Portal LED display.

The Monsters Team Shop will be throwing it back with several FieldHouse Exclusive Lumberjack themed items including apparel, pucks, pennant and more! Friday's Team Shop Highlight features a Woven Lumberjacks Sweater inspired by the classic jersey for $40 (Regular Price $65) while supplies last! Also on Saturday, the Team Shop will feature the first Mystery Tee of the season. Purchase a Lumberjacks Mystery Tee and get 1 of 3 Limited Edition Tee Shirt Designs!

Fans interested in bidding on the Monsters' specialty jerseys can do so by downloading the Monsters Mobile App Presented by University Hospitals and using the 'Monsters Auction' tab with proceeds benefitting the Monsters Community Foundation. Additional information can be found at the Community Corner presented by Cargill outside Portal 6, or by visiting clevelandmonsters.com/jersey.

The Lumberjacks relocated to Cleveland from Muskegon, Michigan following a 14-year absence of professional hockey from the city. Perhaps the Lumberjacks' most notable alumni is now the Monsters' Vice President of Hockey Affairs/Team Services, Jock Callander. The Regina, Saskatchewan native and Stanley Cup Champion holds several Lumberjacks franchise records, including career goals (181), assists (279) and points (460). Callander is also one of just three Cleveland hockey players to have his number retired.

