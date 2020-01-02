Graham Knott Reassigned to Wheeling
January 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Graham Knott has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).
Knott came to the Penguins organization on Nov. 21, 2019 in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joseph Cramarossa. Since the acquisition, the 22-year-old has played in three games for Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton, but has not recorded any points.
Knott, a second-round draft pick by Chicago in 2015, started the year with the Blackhawks' ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel. In 13 games played with Indy, Knott had five goals and four assists for nine points.
Prior to turning pro, Knott played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League and captured the 2017 Memorial Cup with the Windsor Spitfires. The Etobicoke, Ontario native played 250 OHL games as a member of the Spitfires or Niagara IceDogs, amassing 60 goals and 99 assists for 159 points.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 3, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
