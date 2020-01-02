Anaheim Ducks Recall Wideman
January 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Chris Wideman from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Wideman, 29 (1/7/90), has appeared in 181 career NHL games with Florida, Edmonton and Ottawa, compiling 16-29=45 points with a +4 rating and 104 penalty minutes (PIM). Signed as a free agent July 16, 2019, Wideman helped the Senators to a berth in the 2017 Eastern Conference Final with 1-3=4 points in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The 5-10, 190-pound blueliner earned 2-5=7 points in 25 games with the Senators, Oilers and Panthers last season.
Selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Wideman collected 8-11=19 points with 28 PIM in 26 games with San Diego this season. Wideman led the Gulls in power-play goals (4), co-led in points, ranked tied for second in assists and third in goals at the time of his recall.
