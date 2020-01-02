Jets Reassign Joona Luoto to the Manitoba Moose
January 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned forward Joona Luoto to the Manitoba Moose.
Luoto, 22, has played 16 games for the Jets this season and has two penalty minutes. He has also played in nine games for the Moose in 2019-20 and has three assists and nine PIMs. The native of Tampere, Finland is playing his first season in North America after signing a three-year deal with the Jets on June 15, 2019. Luoto spent the last three seasons with Tappara in Liiga and he is coming off consecutive seasons with eight goals and eight assists.
Joona Luoto
Left Wing
Born Sep 26 1997 -- Tampere, Finland
Height 6.04 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots L
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2016-17 LeKi Lempaala Mestis 24 5 3 8 65 -6 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Tappara Tampere SM-liiga 24 5 1 6 6 3 10 1 0 1 4
2017-18 Tappara Tampere SM-liiga 47 8 8 16 14 5 13 0 2 2 2
2018-19 Tappara Tampere SM-liiga 58 8 8 16 32 6 11 2 2 4 0
2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 9 0 3 3 9 -3
2019-20 Winnipeg Jets NHL 16 0 0 0 2 -3
NHL Totals 16 0 0 0 2
