Jets Reassign Joona Luoto to the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned forward Joona Luoto to the Manitoba Moose.

Luoto, 22, has played 16 games for the Jets this season and has two penalty minutes. He has also played in nine games for the Moose in 2019-20 and has three assists and nine PIMs. The native of Tampere, Finland is playing his first season in North America after signing a three-year deal with the Jets on June 15, 2019. Luoto spent the last three seasons with Tappara in Liiga and he is coming off consecutive seasons with eight goals and eight assists.

Joona Luoto

Left Wing

Born Sep 26 1997 -- Tampere, Finland

Height 6.04 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2016-17 LeKi Lempaala Mestis 24 5 3 8 65 -6 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Tappara Tampere SM-liiga 24 5 1 6 6 3 10 1 0 1 4

2017-18 Tappara Tampere SM-liiga 47 8 8 16 14 5 13 0 2 2 2

2018-19 Tappara Tampere SM-liiga 58 8 8 16 32 6 11 2 2 4 0

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 9 0 3 3 9 -3

2019-20 Winnipeg Jets NHL 16 0 0 0 2 -3

NHL Totals 16 0 0 0 2

