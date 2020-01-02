Coyotes Assign Chaput to Tucson
January 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Michael Chaput to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Chaput has registered 10-5-15 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 22 games with the Roadrunners this season.
The 27-year-old native of Ile Bizard, QC has totalled 6-16-22 and 76 PIM in 167 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens.
Chaput was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.
