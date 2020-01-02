Vail Returns to Cincinnati
January 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that forward Brady Vail has been reassigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
