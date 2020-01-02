Dansk Earns AHL's Goaltender of the Month Honor

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The American Hockey League announced Thursday that Chicago Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk earned the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month Award for December.

Dansk delivered wins in all seven of his appearances during December, which he capped with a 2-0 victory on New Year's Eve at Grand Rapids. In addition to his 7-0-0 record, the 25-year-old Stockholm, Sweden, native produced a 1.57 goals-against average (11 goals in 420 minutes, 50 seconds) and a .943 save percentage (183 saves on 194 shots).

Dansk will receive an etched crystal award from the AHL, his second such honor since joining the Wolves. He also received the Goaltender of the Month award in March 2018 when he amassed a 6-1-2 record with a 1.75 GAA and .941 save percentage while helping the Wolves climb into first place in the Central Division.

Dansk is expected to be in net tonight when the Wolves host the Texas Stars in the AHL's first game of the new year. Not only are the Wolves hosting Craft Beer Night for the 7 p.m. game at Allstate Arena, fans can get 20 percent off select tickets when they visit this site and use the code 20NEWYEAR.

This ticket special also applies to Saturday's 7 p.m. game against the Iowa Wild, when the first 2,000 fans receive a Wolves Koozie, courtesy of Sport Clips. For more information, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

