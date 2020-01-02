Sturtz Traded to Montreal

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Mike Reilly from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Andrew Sturtz and the Senators' fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft. The transaction marks the team's first with the Canadiens since the team acquired an eighth-round pick from Montreal in exchange for forward Andreas Dackell on 6/24/01.

Reilly, 26, has recorded four points (four assists) in 14 games with the Canadiens this season. A Chicago native, he has skated in 174 NHL games with Montreal and the Minnesota Wild over which he has registered 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) and 58 penalty minutes.

"Mike Reilly has proven to be a strong-skating puck-moving defenceman," said general manager Pierre Dorion. "Given our recent injury issues on defence, Mike is someone upon whom the coaching staff will be able to rely as an experienced NHL player while we continue with the development of our young prospects."

Sturtz played just 35 games for Belleville over parts of three injury-filled seasons tallying 11 points (four goals).

