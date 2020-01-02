Post Game Notes: Stars 2 at Wolves 1 (OT)

January 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





POSTGAME NOTES:

- Curtis McKenzie scored his 12th goal of the season to put the Wolves on the board in the first period. The set up by Gage Quinney was his fourth point (3-14) in four games against Texas this year.

- Michael Mersch snuck the tying goal in on Oscar Dansk for his 12th goal this season.

- Landon Bow made a pair of highlight reel saves in the game and walked away with his eighth win of the season on 25 saves.

- Josh Melnick scored his first career game winning goal, netting the overtime tally for his fourth of the season.

- For the first time in eight games, Oscar Dansk was beaten, surrendering two goals on 22 shots.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Saturday, Jan. 4 | 7:00 PM - vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Friday, Jan. 10 | 7:00 PM - vs. Toronto Marlies at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Saturday, Jan. 11 | 7:00 PM - vs. Toronto Marlies at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Wednesday, Jan. 15 | 7:00 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

JANUARY 2, 2020

Allstate Arena - Rosemont, Illinois

Texas Stars - 1, Chicago Wolves - 1 (OT)

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

WOLVES 1 0 0 0 1

STARS 0 1 0 1 2

Shots PEN-PIM PP

WOLVES 26 3-6:00 0/2

STARS 22 2-4:00 0/3

STARS : 14-17-2-2 (8-5-2-0 | HOME) (6-12-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Landon Bow (W) - 25 saves

WOLVES: 16-16-3-1 (7-6-2-1 | HOME) (9-10-0-0 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Oscar Dansk (OTL) - 20 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Landon Bow (TEX) Josh Melnick (TEX) Curtis McKenzie (CHI)

American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2020

