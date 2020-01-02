Jets Recall Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled defenceman Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose.

Niku, 23, played one game for the Jets this season on Oct. 8/19 at Pittsburgh. He has also played 18 games for the Moose this season and recorded 14 points (3G, 11A). Niku, a native of Haapavesi, Finland, played in 30 games for the Jets last season, registering four points (1G, 3A). Niku, Winnipeg's seventh round pick (198th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, has played 32 career games for the Jets and has five points (2G, 3A).

Sami Niku

Defence

Born Oct 10 1996 -- Haapavesi, Finland

Height 6.00 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2013-14 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 30 0 3 3 16 2

2014-15 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 39 3 22 25 24 8

2014-15 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 12 0 1 1 6 1 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 38 4 7 11 2 2 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 7 0 2 2 4 1

2016-17 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 59 5 22 27 26 3 15 1 5 6 2

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 76 16 38 54 30 17 9 1 2 3 2

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 1 0 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 20 3 9 12 14 -6 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 30 1 3 4 2 0 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 0 0 0 0 0

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 18 3 11 14 12 -6

NHL Totals 32 2 3 5 2

