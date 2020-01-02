Sunday Matinee Features Card Set Giveaway, Postgame Skate

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs kick off the home portion of the 2020 calendar year with an Illinois Lottery Cup Series matchup against the Chicago Wolves this Sunday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop is 4 p.m. and the first 2,500 fans in attendance receive a free pack of this year's player card set, courtesy of Gizmo Sportscards.

SUNDAY, JAN. 5 VS. CHICAGO WOLVES

Time: Puck drop is at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Card Set Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans receive a free pack of the IceHogs team card set, courtesy of Gizmo's Sportscards.

Papa John's Family 4 Pack: Treat the whole family to an IceHogs game for just $44. The Papa John's Sunday Family 4 Pack includes four game tickets, four soft drinks and one large pizza from Papa John's. Drink vouchers can be redeemed for non-alcoholic beverages on the concourse, while the pizza voucher can be exchanged at the Papa John's stand near Hog Heaven. Additional tickets (will not include pizza or soda) can be purchased for $11.

Postgame Skate with the Hogs: Those in attendance can join their favorite IceHogs players for a skate on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice immediately following the conclusion of the game. Fans must provide their own skates, as rentals are not available.

NOTE: Skaters can line up for the postgame skate at the top of section 101 or at the VIP doors in the main lobby after the game. Fans must wear skates to take the ice for the postgame skate.

