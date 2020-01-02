Dallas Stars Recall Left Wing Joel Kiviranta from Texas
January 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled left wing Joel Kiviranta from the Texas Stars.
Kiviranta, 23, ranks fourth on Texas with nine goals in 2019-20, while he ranks fifth on the team with 18 points (9-9=18) and shares fifth with nine assists in 33 games in his North American professional debut season. The winger is also tied for the team lead with two game-winning goals, while he shares second with a +4 plus/minus rating so far this season.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Vantaa, Finland was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent on July 1, 2019.
The Stars begin the 2020 calendar year with a game in Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Texas faces the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. for the fourth meeting of the season between the teams.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta
(Mollie Kendall)
