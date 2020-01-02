Ryan Dmowski Recalled from Maine, Dillan Fox Released from PTO

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has recalled forward Ryan Dmowski from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, and has released forward Dillan Fox from his Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Dmowski, a rookie out of U. Mass-Lowell who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack April 4, 2019, has seen action in ten games with the Wolf Pack this season, going scoreless and +1, with 20 shots on goal. In 12 ECHL games with the Mariners, Dmowski has three goals and four assists for seven points, as well as a +2 and 14 penalty minutes.

Fox skated in two games, his first career AHL action, after signing his PTO with the Wolf Pack on Saturday, and was scoreless and even.

The Wolf Pack's next action is tomorrow night, Friday, January 3, in Providence against the Bruins. Faceoff is 7:05, and all of the action can be heard live on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV.

The next Wolf Pack home game is this Saturday night, January 4, a 7:00 battle with the Utica Comets. That is #MillenialNight at the XL Center, featuring a reusable straw set giveaway to all fans attending the game, presented by ProHealth.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

