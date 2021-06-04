Mudpuppies Dust up Loggers in 12-4 Loss

LA CROSSE, Wis - 1,683 Loggers faithful gathered to watch last night's game against the Minnesota Mudpuppies. The Loggers fell 12-4 in a not-so-close game. With the series split, the Loggers fall to 1-3, while the Mudpuppies even out at 1-1.

While the score may tell of a slug-fest, it was all but that. The Mudpuppies scored 7 in the first, while only recording 2 hits. A slew of errors, walks, and hit-by-pitches led to a total of 7 free bases in the first inning alone. The Loggers had some momentum in the 5th with an RBI double by, new addition, TJ Manteufel (Bradley). Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) followed that up with an RBI single of his own. The Loggers then proceeded to load up the bases but failed to execute and left them stranded. This happened again in the 7th; a deadly trend that ultimately led to the Loggers' fall.

Pitching (or lack thereof) was the story of the night. Corey Jackson (Bellevue) started for the Loggers, but couldn't maintain control as he hit 4 batters and walked 2, ultimately being yanked after the first. Erik Demchuk (Antelope Valley) followed Jackson, throwing 4 scoreless innings striking out 2. The Loggers pitching staff allowed 5 more runs to cross after Demchuk's 4, with Corey Jackson ultimately taking the loss. Mudpuppies dominant 6'7" starter Russ Tanner pitched 5 innings earning himself the win.

There were a couple Loggers who had noteworthy nights at the plate though. Ronnie Sweeny went 1-2 at the plate with an RBI single and 2 walks. Ryland Zaborowski (GCU) was also patient at the plate, walking twice with a single. Payton Eeles (Cedarville) played well with an RBI single, along with an RBI sac-fly.

The Loggers look to rebound after last night's loss tonight at Copeland Park against the Bismark Larks for Fireworks Night!

