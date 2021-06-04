Dock Spiders Set to Host Booyah on Fireworks Night

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will face the Green Bay Booyah for the third time this season on Friday night at Herr-Baker Field. Limited tickets are still available for Friday's game and festivities.

Series Setup

Who - Green Bay Booyah (0-4) vs.Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (3-1)

Positions in NWL Standings - T1 Fond du Lac; #3 Green Bay Booyah

When - Thursday, June 4, 2021 at 6:35 p.m.

Where - Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (Herr-Baker Field)

Watch - Northwoods League Baseball Network

Video Announcer - Cade Crenshaw

Probable Starting Pitchers

RHP Mason Patel (GB) vs. LHP Jared Bellissimo (FDL)

Fond du Lac Overview

The Dock Spiders outscored the Booyah 23-6 in their first two games of the season

Connor Manthey looks to keep his offensive rhythm rolling after totaling three RBI in Thursday's win at Lakeshore

Today's probable starting pitcher Jared Bellissimo threw a no-hitter in his junior season at Toms River North High School in Toms River, New Jersey

Green Bay Overview

The Booyah's probable starting pitcher, Mason Patel, finished with a 3.94 ERA through 16 innings pitched at Georgia State earlier this spring.

Green Bay will be playing for their first win of the season after losing back-to-back two game series to begin the summer

After not playing against the Dock Spiders to begin the season, Nathan Blasick has totaled three RBI over the last two games while batting .500.

Promotions

The first 500 fans, ages 21 and up, will receive a commemorative 2020 Championship Pint Glass presented by Bud Light

Following Friday's game, everyone at Herr-Baker Field will be able to enjoy the first postgame fireworks show of the season, presented by Michaels Corporation.

