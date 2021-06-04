Rivets Fall in Rain-Soaked Series Finale at Traverse City

LOVES PARK, IL - Despite a strong start from Ross Thompson (R-Jr, Heidelberg), the Rockford Rivets dropped their third straight game on Thursday night, falling to Traverse City 10-4 in Northwest Michigan.

With the loss, Rockford drops to 1-3, while the Pit Spitters remain undefeated at 4-0.

The Rivets once again scored first, pushing across a run in the top of the first on a bases-loaded walk by Zack Beatty (Fr, McCook Community College) that scored Dylan Robertson (Fr, Iowa Western Community College).

It wouldn't take long for Traverse City to respond, as they pushed across the tying run in the bottom half of the inning on a two-out RBI triple by Colin Summerhill (Fr, Triton College).

The game remained deadlocked until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Thompson surrendered another two out, run scoring triple - this time by Miles Simington (R-Jr, Purdue).

In the middle of the next at bat, the umpires called a rain delay. Thanks to the artificial turf field at Turtle Creek stadium, the game resumed 41 minutes later, and Thompson remained on the bump for manager JT Scara. One more run would come across on an error, leading to a 3-1 Spitters lead.

Thompson was pulled after one more scoreless inning, posting a final line of 7 hits, 2 earned runs, 4 strikeouts and 1 walk in 6 innings pitched.

After Hruz Wagner (Fr, Milwaukee Area Tech) tossed a scoreless 7th frame, the floodgates opened in the 8th inning when Chan Yao-Ming (Jr, Taiwan) let up 7 runs on 5 walks to swell the TVC lead to 10-1.

The Rivets wouldn't go down easy though, as the team pushed across three runs in the 9th on a two-RBI single by Daniel Gutierrez (R-So, Roosevelt) and a sacrifice fly by Wade Elliot (So, Louisiana Tech).

Rockton, Illinois native and Hononegah High School alum Aren Gustafson (Jr, Olivet Nazarene) picked up the victory, hurling 5 innings of one run ball, striking out four and walking four.

Robertson continued his torrid start in his first collegiate baseball season, going 3-4 with a hit by pitch. The Downers Grove, Illinois native leads all Rockford hitters with a .500 batting average.

The Rivets return home tomorrow night at 6:05 to start a quick two game homestand against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

