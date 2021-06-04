Dock Spiders Bounce-Back with Win at Lakeshore

MEQUON, WI - After losing their first game on Wednesday night, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders were able to bounce-back with a win on the road against the Lakeshore Chinooks. In a back-and-forth game early on, Fond du Lac would come away with a 9-6 win over Lakeshore. The Dock Spiders found the scoreboard early and often in Thursday's win, scoring three runs in the first inning, followed by one in the third. However, the Chinooks would not go away quietly as Lakeshore would take a 6-4 lead after three. Fond du Lac would battle back and tie the game at 6-6 in the fourth, continually adding on runs in later innings.

Key Plays

Ryan Ignoffo gave the Dock Spiders a 1-0 lead in the first, picking up his fourth RBI of the season. Ignoffo would add his fifth RBI later in the third on a sacrifice fly.

Trailing by two in the fourth, Ben Gallaher lifted a base hit to center field to score Aaron Chapman. Gallaher continues his strong start, totaling his fifth RBI in three games appearances.

Connor McKenna came in to start the ninth inning from the mound and closed out the win, earning his first save of the season.

Key Players

Connor Manthey seems to be a man on a mission, now with 7 RBI on the season after going 3-4 on Thursday with three doubles

Taylor Middaugh took to the mound in the third and threw 5.1 dominant innings, allowing just five hits and no runs while striking out three and walking three Chinook batters

Jackson Loftin had a strong Dock Spider debut, finishing with one single, one double, and two stolen bases

Up Next:

The Dock Spiders (3-1) return home Friday to face the Green Bay Booyah for the third time this season with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The first 500 fans, ages 21+, through the gates will receive a commemorative 2020 Championship Pint Glass presented by Bud Light.Friday will also mark the first postgame fireworks show of the 2021 season at Herr-Baker Field. Tickets are still available at www.dockspiders.com.

