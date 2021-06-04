Chinooks Scoreless After Three, Fall 9-6

Mequon, Wis. - Lakeshore's home-opener against the Dock Spiders was not as pretty as their nail-bitter win in Fond Du Lac one night ago, on Thursday the Chinooks fell 9-6 splitting the home-and-home series. Several Chinook errors, ultimately, costed them the game in the seventh inning as Fond Du Lac broke the tie and never looked back.

Within just two days of arriving here at Kapco Park, right-handed pitcher Ben Riffe found himself with the pearl in hand, awaiting his debut. But it was straight business from the get-go as the eager Dock Spider batters dialed in and delivered three runs out of the gate.

However, despite the early deficit, Lakeshore showed their resiliency once again.

Gus Collins was on the hill for Fond Du Lac and looked solid through the entirety of the first inning, besides allowing a lone hit to Griffin Doersching. Matter of fact, Doersching then again jumpstarted a Chinook attack that came alive in the bottom of the second when the first baseman singled home two runs.

The Dock Spiders though did not take a liking to the Chinooks comeback efforts padding their lead with an additional run, thanks in part to a Ryan Ignoffo sac fly. Riffe's day came to a close at the end of three. The Michigan native, gave up six earned runs on five hits and a pair of walks and strikeouts.

Down one, Lakeshore did not go way, evening the game at four in the third. Newcomer Ethan Vecrumba tallied his first two RBI's alongside a scoring play from Conner Fiene, who has struggled to make contact in his first few appearances this summer.

The Spiders never disappeared though. The boys from up north provided two more runs in the fourth and their talented bullpen went on to shutout out the Chinooks the rest of the evening.

Fond Du Lac pitcher Taylor Middaugh (1-0) was just what the Dock Spiders needed to stay competitive. In his outing, the Marian University senior, dealt 5 1/3 innings on five hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

Superb pitching was at the forefront during the fifth and sixth innings for the Chinooks as they tried their best to stay in the mix. Yet, the seventh was different; Lakeshore's defense crumbled and the error provoked runs added by the Dock Spiders would be how the game would eventually conclude.

Dock Spiders catcher Connor Manthey led the charge on opening night at Kapco Park as he added three RBI's to his previous summer total of four. The 6-foot-1 sophomore continues to lead his team with a .529 batting average.

In the combined innings, Brody Ware (0-1) was on the bump for the Chinooks faulting two earned runs to Fond Du Lac on one hit, four walks and one strikeout.

Lakeshore (2-2) welcomes the Wisconsin Woodchucks (3-1) to Kapco Park on Friday for the beginning of a two game home series.

