Honkers Drop Second Straight in Close Loss to Waterloo

Rochester couldn't quite deliver the big hit in a game that had good offense early and good pitching late. In the end, it was Waterloo coming away with the 8-5 win.

A five-run fourth inning made the difference for the Bucks in the ballgame. The first five Waterloo hitters reached base in the frame, Gabe Garcia (Air Force) drilled a leadoff double, followed by an Emi Gonzalez walk (Glendale) and single by Daniel Irisarri. (Nova Southeastern) Back to back hit-by-pitches plated two runs for Waterloo, followed by a long sac fly to left by Paul Steffenson. (St. Cloud St.) The games deciding blow would come in the next at-bat, as Garrett McGovern (Pittsburgh St) ripped a two-RBI double into the gap, giving Waterloo a lead it never relinquished. All told, the Bucks sent nine hitters to the plate on three hits.

The Honkers did lead in the game's early stages, the first four hitters of the ballgame reached with Ryan Thibert (Saddleback) and Ivan Witt (Creighton) singles leading to runs with the help of an error. Marco Castillo (Claremont McKenna) and Eric Rataczak (MN Post Grad) walks extended the inning and Otto Grimm's (Minnesota) groundout gave the Honkers a four run lead after the opening half-inning.

The Bucks would answer with a run in the bottom of the first, but Rochester immediately stretched the lead back. Sam Hojnar (Iowa) worked a leadoff walk came around to score on an RBI-single by Marco Castillo.

After the five-run fourth for Waterloo, the game was dominated by pitching. Cameron Repetti (Cal St. Fullerton) was stellar in relief, holding the Honkers off the scoreboard for the final five innings, striking out eight and allowing just three hits. Patrick Williams (Lipscomb) turned in a quality outing as well, retiring ten-straight hitters after getting the final out in the fourth.

The Honkers drop both legs of their home and home with Waterloo, and are now 2-2 on the season. Rochester returns home tomorrow night to take on the Wilmar Stingers, first pitch is slated for 6:35 from Mayo Field.

By Nick DeLuca//Nick DeLuca is in his first season as a media relations and broadcasting intern with the Rochester Honkers.

